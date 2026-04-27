Community is a core driver of business performance

Community is built around groups of people who share your brand values, beliefs
The most common mistake organisations make when talking about communities is treating it as something that surrounds a business rather than something that sustains it. It is not a by-product of successful marketing or a metric of social reach, and it is not limited to a street gathering or an activation in a shopping mall.
At its strongest, community is built around groups of people who share your brand values, beliefs or have a common way of seeing the world, and it is that sense of genuine connection that drives continued participation over time. The organisations that understand this are not simply building audiences. They are building something far more durable.
What makes community commercially significant is not its size but its continuity. Organisations have spent years optimising for reach, visibility and volume, and while those measures have their place, they only tell part of the story. The
Attention within the connection has to be constantly re-earned. The right community engagement drives people to stay involved beyond a single moment of awareness, and that sustained involvement is what keeps a brand relevant and active in markets where just attention alone is no longer a competitive advantage.
The most effective organisations are quietly dismantling the assumption that scale is a proxy for relevance. They are choosing depth over breadth, building focused connection with clearly defined groups rather than distributing attention thinly across every available audience. Smaller, more targeted engagement consistently outperforms broad, generalised approaches because it is built around the specific values and shared outlook of the people it is designed to serve. These organisations are not always the most visible but they are consistently the most resilient because the participation they have built extends well beyond individual campaigns. The challenge is that depth is harder to measure than reach and so many organisations continue to default to scale even when the evidence points elsewhere.
For brands, this reframes what community actually means within a marketing strategy. It is not an activation tactic or a supporting element. It is the infrastructure that determines whether a brand remains present in people's lives once the initial interaction is over. Brands become more attractive and meaningful to people when there is something genuinely worth staying connected to and that continued connection is what underpins long-term commercial value. The brands that have built a genuine community do not need to fight as hard for attention in difficult markets because they have already earned something more valuable. They have earned participation and participation is what keeps a brand alive and relevant between campaigns and between moments of deliberate investment.
It is equally worth recognising that community exists inside organisations as much as it does outside them. The teams that work together daily, share ideas across functions and operate around a common set of values are themselves a community and that internal cohesion has a direct influence on how credibly a business presents itself to the world. Organisations with strong internal alignment are better placed to build external trust, because consistency in how people think and communicate together is ultimately what shapes how an organisation is experienced by the people it is trying to reach.
Community is not a trend or a tactical layer. It is a core business driver that shapes participation, supports commercial stability and enables value to continue circulating through the markets a business operates in. The organisations that remain relevant will not simply be those that generated the most attention. They will be those that created enough genuine connection for people to choose to stay involved and that distinction is what separates sustainable growth from the constant effort of starting over.
- The writer is Managing Director at AVANTGARDE Middle East