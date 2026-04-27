Community is a core driver of business performance

The most effective organisations are quietly dismantling the assumption that scale is a proxy for relevance. They are choosing depth over breadth, building focused connection with clearly defined groups rather than distributing attention thinly across every available audience. Smaller, more targeted engagement consistently outperforms broad, generalised approaches because it is built around the specific values and shared outlook of the people it is designed to serve. These organisations are not always the most visible but they are consistently the most resilient because the participation they have built extends well beyond individual campaigns. The challenge is that depth is harder to measure than reach and so many organisations continue to default to scale even when the evidence points elsewhere.