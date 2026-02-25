Automated people movers: Engineering the next era of airport mobility

APMs offer predictable travel times regardless of road traffic or weather, allowing passengers to move seamlessly between flights, amenities, and transport connections. This reliability supports more efficient transfer operations, reduces the likelihood of missed connections, and enhances the overall travel experience. The convenience and intuitiveness of APMs also make airports more accessible for passengers with reduced mobility, families, and those navigating large terminals under time constraints. At a time when customer satisfaction is becoming increasingly important for airport competitiveness, the ability of APMs to reduce stress and improve journey quality is a significant advantage.