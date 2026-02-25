Automated people movers: Engineering the next era of airport mobility

Modern airports now function as interconnected transit ecosystems than single buildings
As global air travel continues to expand and airports grow into complex, multi-terminal environments, the challenge of moving millions of travellers quickly and comfortably has never been more critical. Modern airports now function as interconnected transit ecosystems rather than single buildings, and this evolution has driven the widespread adoption of Automated People Mover (APM) systems. These fully automated, driverless transport systems have become a defining feature of the world’s most advanced airports, reflecting an industry-wide commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and elevated passenger experience.
The value of APM systems is evident across the world’s busiest hubs. Airports such as Singapore Changi, Dubai International, Hong Kong International, and Doha Hamad operate sophisticated people mover networks that connect terminals, concourses, parking structures, and transit hubs with speed and precision. As airports expand horizontally to accommodate rising passenger numbers and aircraft movements, walking distances have increased significantly, making APM systems essential to maintain smooth passenger flow.
APMs offer predictable travel times regardless of road traffic or weather, allowing passengers to move seamlessly between flights, amenities, and transport connections. This reliability supports more efficient transfer operations, reduces the likelihood of missed connections, and enhances the overall travel experience. The convenience and intuitiveness of APMs also make airports more accessible for passengers with reduced mobility, families, and those navigating large terminals under time constraints. At a time when customer satisfaction is becoming increasingly important for airport competitiveness, the ability of APMs to reduce stress and improve journey quality is a significant advantage.
APM systems also play a central operational role. By reducing dependency on buses and surface traffic, airports benefit from less congestion, improved safety, and lower environmental impact. Fully electric vehicles and regenerative braking technologies help align airports with global sustainability goals—a priority for the aviation industry as it seeks to reduce its carbon footprint.
The next generation of APM systems will be shaped by emerging technologies and shifting operational demands. Digitalisation will play a dominant role, with real-time monitoring tools, predictive maintenance algorithms, and artificial intelligence transforming how APMs are managed. Future systems will be smarter, more responsive, and more integrated with broader airport operations.
Sustainability will also become a defining feature of APM development. Energy-efficient propulsion systems, lightweight materials, and low-impact construction methods will help airports reduce emissions and align with global environmental commitments. Passenger expectations will continue to rise, prompting airports to invest in more comfortable, accessible, and user-friendly transport modes that enhance the overall travel experience.
Moreover, airports may expand the role of APMs beyond internal connectivity. As multi-modal transport becomes the norm, people movers may connect airports directly to high-speed rail, urban transport systems, and autonomous mobility networks. This transformation will position APMs as key components of integrated regional mobility strategies rather than isolated airport shuttle systems.
Automated People Movers have become fundamental to the efficiency and identity of modern airports. Their ability to deliver safe, reliable, and fast connectivity provides a foundation for smoother passenger journeys and more sustainable airport operations. As global travel continues to grow and airport layouts become increasingly complex, the importance of advanced internal transportation will only intensify.
- The writer is Urban Transport and Urban Development Lead, Egis