In conversation with Sherif Beshara, Group CEO at Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group, the holding company of American Hospital Dubai
How has Expo 2020 Dubai acted as a growth catalyst for the UAE and regional healthcare sector?
The core purpose of Expo 2020 was to be a global knowledge-exchange crucible bringing the world together to rethink and reshape our future. As a leader in healthcare advancement, the UAE had a head start with its commitment to innovation, Private Public Partnerships (PPP), artificial intelligence and Big Data for breakthroughs, and genomics and robotics for improving medical care outcomes. Its vanguard position was a key stimulus at Expo 2020, where participating nations brought exciting possibilities and innovations in healthcare to the table. The Expo Live initiative played a stellar role in enabling unique healthcare innovations. Thought leadership and discussions at Expo 2020 will have a positive impact on UAE’s Global Entrepreneurship and Development Index (GEDI), driving inflow of foreign investments.
How do you see American Hospital Dubai continuing to play a pioneering role in setting industry benchmarks over the next decade?
As a patient-centred healthcare institution, American Hospital Dubai aligns with the power of prediction, which is among the UAE’s core strengths as a leader. We see the future as an indispensable building block of what we structure today, and it helps us set benchmarks such as our AI-led health research centre in collaboration with Cerner.
We invest in ICT and use the latest innovations and procedures in healthcare, such as robotic surgeries.
We are passionate about education, so we launched a robotic surgery training hub and academy onsite and at the College of Medicine at Sharjah University in partnership with Robotics Surgical Systems and CMR Surgical. We have partnered with Siemens Healthineers to offer advanced diagnostic imaging and lab diagnostics to the region.
We will continue to set the standards because that’s the only definition of progress.