Dubai: Amanat Holdings PJSC is in exclusive talks to sell Middlesex University's Dubai campus to Study World Education Holding Group, according to people familiar with the matter.
Amanat signed a sales and purchase agreement with Dubai-based Study World, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The deal requires the approval of the local education regulatory body and isn't final, they said.
A representative for Amanat declined to comment, while a representative for Study World didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Dubai-based Amanat, an investor in education and health care, acquired the campus in 2018 for about $100 million from the liquidators of private equity firm Abraaj Group. Amanat also owns stakes in Abu Dhabi University Holding Co. and Taaleem Holdings.
Study World Education, founded by Indian businesswoman Vidhya Vinod, operates schools in Dubai, India, Sri Lanka and Malta, according to its website.
The Dubai Middlesex campus opened in January 2005 and has more than 3,500 students from over 100 nations. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in a wide range of subjects.