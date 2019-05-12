Dubai. Amanat Holdings, the health care and education investment firm, reported on Sunday Dh20.7 million in net profit attributable to owners in the first quarter of 2019, marking a 43 per cent jump year-on-year.
Total income increased to Dh35.4 million — up by 30 per cent — with Dh30.2 million of those coming from investments in associates and subsidiaries.
During the quarter, most of Amanat’s revenues followed the Dubai bourse’s Sharia principles, making the company now a Sharia-compliant entity. The company said it aims to grow the size of its portfolio of investments during this year and expand its geographic footprint.