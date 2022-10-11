Jeddah Airports Company has awarded a five-year operation and maintenance contract to Alstom, it was announced on Tuesday.
With the 200 million riyal contract, from June 2022 through to 2027, Alstom will continue to provide O&M services for the Innovia automated people mover within the King Abdulaziz International Airport Terminal 1 in Jeddah.
“We are honoured to sign this contract and solidify our partnership with JEDCO (Jeddah Airports Company). Alstom has been present in the Kingdom for more than 70 years and our strategy is one of long-term partnership cementing a sustainable legacy within the Kingdom,” said Mohamed Khalil, Managing Director of Alstom Saudi Arabia.
Alstom had first secured the contract from August 2019 until June 2021.