In a move to involve more women into the cryptocurrency sphere and encourage them to participate in Web3, authorities in Abu Dhabi have tied up with a service provider to offer free crypto domains to women residing in the emirate.
The programme seeks to empower minority and women-owned businesses in a high-growth country where 50 per cent of the small to medium-sized enterprises are already owned by women.
For the initiative, Access Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) have partnered with Web3 identity platform and NFT domain name provider Unstoppable Domains.
Currently, only 5-7 per cent of all cryptocurrency users are women and just 12 per cent work in blockchain.
The initiative was announced during a delegation visit to Abu Dhabi by the ‘Women of Web3’, a group of female tech entrepreneurs from the US exploring the emirate as a gateway for global expansion. The delegation is hosted by Access Abu Dhabi, a Maven Global Access programme powered by ADIO.
“Abu Dhabi is ensuring the future of Web3 is built around a powerful infrastructure that appeals to all members of the community. By supporting initiatives that invite and uplift women, we can champion diversity early in the Web3 era. The partnership with Unstoppable Domains to provide free crypto domains to all women in Abu Dhabi and embodies the emirate’s promise of inclusion, while creating opportunities for private sector participation in a fast-growing space,” said Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Acting Director General of ADIO.
Women in Abu Dhabi can visit this link to get their free domain.
Sandy Carter, SVP of Unstoppable Domains and Founder of Unstoppable Women of Web3, stated: “Providing free crypto, NFT and blockchain domains to all women in Abu Dhabi is a power move that ensures women will be included in increasing numbers within the fabric of the Web3 movement for generations to come. The immense support that we’ve received from ADIO and Maven Global Access proves that Abu Dhabi doesn’t just believe in a more inclusive and decentralised future, but is actively building it.”