Dubai: UAE dairy firm Al Rawabi signed a lease agreement with AD Ports Group’s Kizad to set up a Dh650 million dairy production facility in Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Tuesday.
Al Rawabi will initially develop 2 sq.km in Kizad, with an additional 3 sq. km up for development in the future
The dairy farm will be home to 10,000 Al Rawabi cows and increase the firm’s export efforts across the wider GCC region.
“Today, Al Rawabi can look forward to growing market share in the UAE, GCC, and Africa by leveraging the strategic location in Kizad that offers a fully integrated trade and logistics platform to facilitate export across the emirates and the region,” said Prof. Dr. Ahmed El Tigani, CEO, Al Rawabi. “We expect to produce 23 million litres in the first operational year out of Kizad, and to move approximately 1,000 containers of goods annually.”
Al Rawabi’s dairy production facility in Kizad will include:
- Milk parlors;
- A mechanic and maintenance workshop;
- Feed factory;
- Staff accommodation;
- Biogas plant; and
- Fertilizer manufacturing amenities
Al Rawabi said it will process waste from the project to produce green energy. It also aims to generate 10 megawatts of clean energy through solar panels.
“[Alongside] to supporting local farms and creating job opportunities in the local farming sector, our agreement presents a positive boost for regional consumers by offering easier access to fresh produce,” said Abdullah Al Hameli, Head of Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster.