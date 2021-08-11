Dubai: Dubai Holding has confirmed Ronald Drake as general manager of Ain Dubai, the emirate’s newest landmark.
Drake will deliver the “strategic vision” of Ain Dubai through its launch and operations, as well as developing and nurturing growth for what will be one of Dubai’s iconic landmarks.
“The highly anticipated Ain Dubai is ready to open to the world in the next few months - and the latest offering by Dubai Holding to elevate the Emirate’s rich and vibrant leisure and entertainment landscape,” said Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment.
Drake brings over 35 years of experience developing global tourist attractions, retail, and live entertainment projects across America and Asia.