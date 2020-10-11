Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi holding company (ADQ) has announced the launch of its Q Market Makers (QMM) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), with the new market maker aiming to boost liquidity.
Market makers are key market participants that provide a highly effective means of facilitating trading activity and ensuring liquidity in a strong securities exchange.
“ADX is working to encourage participation in the securities markets in order to increase liquidity while promoting capital formation and economic growth,” said Mohammad Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).
“Capital markets with more liquidity and efficiency are essential for any country to achieve economic diversification, and help create a business system that is more competitive, transparent, and engaging with the global economy through expertise and adoption of best global practices,” he added.
“Market making is a key pillar of the financial markets’ development and significantly advances financial trading.”
To facilitate and support its activities as an independently managed market maker, QMM will be also able to access funding allocated for market making earlier this year as part of the Abu Dhabi Economic Stimulus Package. This funding was set up by the Abu Dhabi Government under Ghadan 21 to enhance liquidity of the capital markets.
“The establishment of QMM brings together a combination of highly specialised expertise, innovative technology and capital deployment for the benefit of listed companies and their shareholders alike,” said Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADQ, commenting on the launch of QMM. “As an additional market maker for ADX, QMM will help to boost liquidity and improve market quality of Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art exchange,” he added.
“This goes to the heart of ADQ’s aim to generate economic activity underpinned by a leading capital market that helps to drive Abu Dhabi’s growth and development.”
ADQ currently holds a diverse a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s economy, including utilities, tourism and hospitality, aviation, transportation, logistics, industrial, real estate, media, healthcare, food and agriculture, and financial services.