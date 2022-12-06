Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed contracts worth over Dh1 billion with four Abu Dhabi companies to provide food catering services to all ADNOC Group companies from 2022 to 2027.
With more than 50 per cent of the value from the four contracts flowing back into the UAE economy, as part of ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme, it reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to supporting local businesses and the growth and diversity of the UAE’s food industry by encouraging further procurement of local food products.
The contracts were signed on the sidelines of the inaugural Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition with Royal Catering, Apex National Catering, National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels (NCT&H) and Sodexo Kelvin.
“Across our onshore and offshore operations, ADNOC and its contractors have significant requirements for high quality food catering services that address the needs of our large and diverse workforce. We are delighted to sign new agreements with four leading local companies, reinforcing our commitment to use domestic suppliers and contractors and ensuring the growth, development, and diversification of local industry,” said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO.
“By working with local companies and encouraging the use of more made-in-the-UAE products we will also support the growth of the UAE food industry, a critical enabler of our national food security strategy.”