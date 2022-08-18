Abu Dhabi: AD Ports Group’s new warehousing and logistics hub in Abu Dhabi will be available in Q3 2022, it said on Thursday.
The facility, KLP21, is situated in KIZAD, the group’s integrated trade, logistics and industrial zone located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Strategically located next to the upcoming Regional Food Hub along the main E311 cargo corridor, the facility comprises four warehouses with over 80,000 sq.m. of capacity. Combined, the warehouses will be able to accommodate over 100,000 pallets across a network of chambers which can be independently configured to a range of sizes and temperatures, including -26 degree C to 25 degree C.
The facility is tailor-made to support critical regional industries requiring cold and ambient storage, including healthcare, food and beverage, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and specialty chemicals sectors.
Two of the four warehouses of the facility, developed by KIZAD, will be operated by AD Ports Logistics.
“The project responds to increasing customer demand for temperature-controlled storage solutions in the emirate to support the safe and efficient distribution of climate-sensitive goods in the UAE and across the wider region,” said Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster, AD Ports Group.
The facility has direct access to two major ports, five international airports within a 90-minute driving distance, as well as Etihad Rail’s future rail link.
“This milestone facility significantly increases AD Ports Logistics’ current cold and ambient temperature storage capacity and provides international and domestic companies with outstanding opportunities to enter or expand their presence within a region that is primed for sustained growth,” said Robert Sutton, CEO - Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group.