Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has launched a new foreign direct investment (FDI) license that gives investors 100 per cent ownership.
The license includes 122 main activities, which covers 1586 sub-activities that are available for licensing in the sectors of agriculture, industry and services.
It is available for businesses with capital worth Dh2 million and above. “The license will attract foreign investors to Abu Dhabi and help achieve sustainable economic development,” the government body said in a tweet.
Recently, Ras Al Khaimah too began offering full ownership to foreign investors. A new formation structure announced by the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) allows a 100 per cent foreign ownership of companies in the emirate, enabling investments in various sectors, such as industrial, agricultural, and service sectors, while owning and controlling all shares in non-free zone companies.