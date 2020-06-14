Abu Dhabi’s newest waterfront destination, Al Qana is on track for completion by the end of Q4 this year. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s newest waterfront destination, Al Qana is on track for completion by the end of Q4 this year, with the project costing over Dh1 billion to construct so far.

Under development by Al Barakah International Investment, the waterfront location will include attractions such as the region’s largest aquarium, a virtual reality zone, and an E-Sports arena along with Abu Dhabi’s largest standalone cinema. The site will also feature a first of its kind wellness hub.

“The project has a clear plan and timeline in place despite the pandemic. By following guidelines from the relevant authorities, we have also successfully maintained very high health and safety measures for our office and construction site workers,” said Fouad Mashal, CEO at Al Barakah International Investment, highlighting how the project has managed to carry on without delays brought on by the coronavirus.

“Al Qana will support the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s landscape. It’s a destination for the whole family where the great diversity of the capital will be celebrated,” Mashal said.

Construction at the site has so far completed 90 per cent of The National Aquarium, 80 per cent of the cinema, and completion of all four pedestrian bridges and basement parking facilities.

All major entertainment attractions at Al Qana have also been leased out according to its developer, and are currently being fitted out.

“We have managed to adapt to the situation and found new modes of working to ensure that there is continuity for the project’s construction and operations management,” said Stuart Gissing, general manager at Al Qana.

“Now, more than ever before, Al Qana will be more relevant to the situation post-Covid 19 as people seek safe outdoor spaces and healthier lifestyle choices,” he added.