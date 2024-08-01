Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) issued the updated general conditions contract for capital projects in the Emirates on Thursday. ADPIC now requires government entities to implement the revised Abu Dhabi General Conditions Contract (ADGCC) for capital projects, signalling a significant advancement in procurement standards.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement that the contract models aim to advance procurement standards, dispute resolution, and project delivery efficiency.

The enhanced ADGCC includes an elevated engineer’s role and the mandatory integration of Dispute Avoidance and Adjudication Boards, ensuring objective dispute resolution and fairness for all contracting parties. Additionally, ADPIC will pilot Conflict Avoidance Panels (CAP) to promote collaborative claims resolution and enhance project delivery efficiency.

Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Acting Director General of ADPIC, said, “The introduction of the updated ADGCC embodies our ongoing efforts to instil the best practices in our continued pursuit of excellence, thus fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation within the emirate’s construction sector.”