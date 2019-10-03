The delegation is led by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and includes six ministers

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi will host the second UAE-Lebanon Investment Conference on October 7 under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The conference includes several sessions and workshops that bring UAE investors together with their Lebanese counterparts in the presence of a high-level Emirati and Lebanese officials.

The delegation is led by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and includes six ministers, as well as directors general and government officials.

The Lebanese Ambassador to the UAE Fouad Chehab Dandan recently met with the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade and Industry Abdulla Al Saleh, and officials from Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce to work on concluding preparations for the upcoming conference.