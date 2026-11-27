Nearly 15,000 businesses were covered by the service in the first 10 months of 2026
Abu Dhabi: The number of remote inspections carried out by the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA) rose by 74.6 per cent between June and October 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, when the service was launched.
ADRA, part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said the increase reflected growing use of the service by businesses seeking a faster and easier way to meet regulatory requirements and begin operations.
The authority said remote inspections covered 14,884 businesses across Abu Dhabi between January and October 2026, highlighting the service’s role in improving the speed and efficiency of regulatory checks.
The Remote Visual Inspection Service allows businesses to communicate directly with inspectors and complete checks without requiring an in-person visit.
It is designed to make it easier for companies to meet the requirements for their business activities, start operating sooner and receive inspection results electronically.
The service also helps businesses understand the rules they need to follow, supporting compliance with regulations governing economic activities across the emirate.
ADRA said the growing use of remote inspections was part of Abu Dhabi’s wider efforts to simplify business procedures, make better use of technology and create a more flexible environment for investors and entrepreneurs.
Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said the service’s performance reflected the authority’s commitment to making it easier to set up and run businesses in Abu Dhabi while ensuring compliance with laws and regulations.
He said ADRA was working to develop practical solutions that strengthen confidence in the emirate’s business environment and support its position as a destination for talent, companies and investment.
Al Mansoori added that improving regulatory services was key to making Abu Dhabi more attractive to businesses. The authority would continue working towards a flexible and reliable environment for investors and entrepreneurs, supporting the emirate’s long-term development goals.
ADRA said inspections play an important role in ensuring businesses follow commercial rules and regulations, helping protect consumers and build investor confidence.
Alongside remote checks, the authority also conducts visits to businesses and retail outlets across Abu Dhabi to ensure they comply with the relevant regulations and official directives.