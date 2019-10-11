ABU DHABI: The Producer Price Index increased to 124.6 points in the second quarter of 2019, a growth of 6.6 per cent from 116.9 points in the same period last year, according to the Statistics Centre — Abu Dhabi.

The key activity that recorded an increase in the index during the second quarter of 2019 compared with the second quarter of 2018 was ‘manufacture of machinery and equipment’ for which the production quantity increased by 99.3 per cent while contributing 55.2 per cent to the overall increase in the index.

In the light of the rapid economic and social development in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, production indices and indicators are considered key tools that express changes in the volumes of industrial and commercial production and services. These indices are also considered important economic indicators that provide accurate data to decision makers, economists, researchers, policymakers and other users of official statistics.

During the second quarter of 2019 compared with the second quarter of 2018, the group manufacture of electrical equipment, for which the production quantity increased by 26.9 per cent, contributed 17.2 per cent to the overall growth. Manufacture of basic metals, for which the production quantity increased by 42.7 per cent, contributed 13.3 per cent in the same period.

The key activity that recorded a decrease in its quantity, during the second quarter of 2019 compared with the first quarter of — 2019 was the ‘Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products’ for which quantity produced decreased by 25.5 per cent, while contributing 119.1 per cent to the overall change.