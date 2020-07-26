Abu Dhabi Ports, an ADQ company (formerly Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company), will take charge of the emirate’s waterways and marine ecosystems under the formation of the new Abu Dhabi Maritime. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Ports, an ADQ company (formerly Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company), will take charge of the emirate’s waterways and marine ecosystems under the formation of the new Abu Dhabi Maritime.

The body was formed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) based on an agreement between Abu Dhabi Ports and DMT, in which both parties agreed to cooperate in launching a wide variety of integrated services and facilities. The joint effort also aims to integrate and streamline governance and oversight of priority growth sectors in line with Abu Dhabi government’s strategy.

The new entity will function as a consolidated single point of regulatory entry with a mandate to implement maritime services and state-of-the-art infrastructure, supported by highly-qualified human resources.

“An important component of Abu Dhabi’s rise as a major global maritime centre has been our wise leadership’s emphasis on regulatory excellence,” said Captain Mohammad Juma Al Shamisi, Abu Dhabi Ports group CEO.

“Establishing Abu Dhabi Maritime serves to advance our emirate’s goal of becoming a world leading maritime centre through the pursuit of regulatory advancement, fulfilling the needs of the maritime sector and attracting more direct foreign investment,” he added.

Under its mandate, Abu Dhabi Maritime will oversee all of Abu Dhabi’s waterways and the people who use them. It will be responsible for drafting, monitoring and enforcing regulations and codes, as well as developing and maintaining all waterway infrastructure and assets.

As part of its next steps, the maritime body will soon launch the new expansion of Delma Port, which will accommodate more than 60 local fishing dhows, in addition to new slipways, a digitalised booking system serving the wider boating community, and mooring facilities in four Marine Protected Areas in coordination with the relevant entities.

“By working closely with our strategic partners, we will achieve our goal of placing Abu Dhabi among the world’s top-five maritime centres, in line with our leadership’s expectations,” said Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports.