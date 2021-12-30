The facility will include warehouse management, logistics, distribution, and re-export services, among others. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: AD Ports Group has signed an agreement with China-based Shandong Port Group to establish a tyre hub at KIZAD for the storage and distribution of tyres.

The agreement between AD Ports Group and Shandong Port Group (SPG) comes as UAE’s efforts gain momentum on the country’s 50th anniversary to drive economic diversification, attracts foreign direct investment, and consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading trade, logistics, and manufacturing base, in line with the nation’s industrialisation strategy.

AD Ports Group will provide space for an upcoming 150,000 sq. m. facility in KIZAD under its Industrial Cities & Free Zone Cluster. This will include warehouse management, logistics, distribution, and re-export services offered by MICCO under the AD Ports Group’s Logistics Cluster, and SAFEEN Feeders, under the Maritime Cluster.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “The agreement with Shandong Port Group is a momentous step that highlights the unique logistics offering of Abu Dhabi and the significance of the synergies created by the AD Ports Group for its various clusters.

“Under the vision of the leadership, the UAE is emerging as a principal facilitator of global trade and a fast-developing industrial destination that complements China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). We are pleased to see greater level of Chinese industrial interest and investment in Abu Dhabi.

“Intensifying economic partnership through ports and economic free zones is a strategic imperative in our nation’s efforts towards economic diversification. We welcome the cooperation with SPG as it reinforces the UAE’s crucial role as a key partner in China’s BRI and our long-standing commitment to creating opportunities for businesses to prosper.”

Li Fengli, General Manager of Shandong Port Group, said: “We are delighted with the agreement, and we are confident that our synergy with the AD Ports Group will yield opportunities for the port and logistics industry. The outlook remains positive as consumer demand triggers major transformations across the global supply chain.

“The establishment of SPG in August 2019 ushered in a new era in the reform and development of Shandong province’s coastal port integration. Since its inception, we have focused on accelerating the construction of a world-class ports economy.