Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced that the Abu Dhabi Government reduced the requirements for starting a new commercial business by 71 per cent.
In April 2021, a special task force, coordinated with more than 20 government entities and the private sector to achieve the reduction. Through several discussions led by ADDED, the Abu Dhabi Government identified and removed duplicate requirements and modified existing requests to facilitate the process of starting a business.
All relevant changes came into effective from August 1.
Sameh Abdulla Al Qubaisi, executive director of the Executive Affairs Office of ADDED, said that the move came after several recent announcements regarding the ease of doing business in the emirate.
License fee slashed
In early July, ADDED established the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) to attract talents and provide services to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a preferred destination for living and working. Last week, ADDED announced that all license issuance and renewal fees for Abu Dhabi Government entities have been reduced to Dh1,000, and over 93 per cent of economic activities can now receive a commercial license within six minutes.