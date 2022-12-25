The 18th edition of SteelFab 2023 will see the participation of more than 200 local and international exhibitors from 33 countries, representing international manufacturers, suppliers and 400 global brands of the metalwork industry, Expo Centre Sharjah said on Sunday.
The event, to be held from January 9 to 12, will bring together steel industry leaders, experts and stakeholders, and will see major companies from Britain, China, Italy, India, Germany and Turkey set up pavilions.
Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the exhibition provides visitors, professionals and pioneers with a regional and international platform, enabling them to have a closer look at the latest equipment, steelwork machines, modern metal forming technologies and laser cutting systems, as well as metal welding and cutting systems, machine tools, spare parts, pipes and anti-damage techniques.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the large participation at the SteelFab 2023 fair confirms the event’s growing importance at regional and international levels, adding that Expo Centre has always been keen to play an effective role in supporting and promoting the iron and steel sector.
The exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 10am to 7pm.