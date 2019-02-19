Abu Dhabi: The UAE Armed Forces signed deals worth Dh4.8 billion on the third day of International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex), organisers announced on Tuesday.
Eight international companies and twenty local firms won the deals including firms from Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan, Russia and the United States.
Contracts worth Dh514 million were awarded to international firms, while local companies were awarded contracts amounting to Dh4.3 billion.
The value of total contracts announced in the last three days reached Dh16.8 billion, organisers said.
More than 1,310 defence firms are participating in the five-day event that is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. The number is up six per cent compared to the previous edition of Idex in 2017.