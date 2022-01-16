Sharjah: As many as 2,000 new companies from 106 countries, mainly the UK, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Lebanon, registered with the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) in 2021, it said on Sunday.
The number of newly registered publishing companies and allied businesses has risen over the previous year, reflecting the emirate’s ongoing efforts to attract investments in diverse economic sectors, including creative industries, through the free zone’s portfolio of advanced services and state-of-the-art facilities that cater to investors’ needs.
Covering an area of 40,000 square metres, SPC provides 600 furnished offices for publishing entrepreneurs and 6,000 square metres of space for investors planning to create their own spaces. It also houses more than 20 conference rooms, stores, service facilities, and a public administration branch of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to speed up investor visa processing.
Open 24/7, SPC Free Zone offers investors a wide range of benefits, including 100 per cent foreign ownership for all nationalities, 100 per cent repatriation of capital, 100 per cent exemption from personal income tax, corporate tax, import and export tax, as well as access to all other services at cost-effective rates, including manpower, energy, living, printing, and logistics.
Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone was awarded the Quality Management System Certificate (ISO 9001:2015) in 2021. In the same year, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mashreq Bank to offer priority access to various financial and banking services to investors and entrepreneurs in different market sectors.