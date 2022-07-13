As many as 16 companies in the UAE have managed to achieve three times their Emiratisation target, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The companies have employed 1,166 UAE citizens after the Emiratisation target was approved by a Cabinet decision in May and enforced in June 2022.

The companies will receive incentive packages from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and will be classified within the first category of the classification system, in appreciation of their efforts to support Emiratisation targets.

Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets has employed 303 UAE citizens, bringing the total number of Emiratis working in the company to 618, while Emirates Gateway Security Services has employed 113 citizens, bringing the number of Emiratis employed to 526. Teleperformance Middle East Business Services has taken 96 UAE citizens on board, taking the total to 250.

The other companies are Orient Insurance, G Forty Two General Trading, IGG Emirates Advanced Training, Halliburton Worldwide Limited, Halcon Systems, Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services, Dubai Insurance Company, Azam Recruitment, RAK Ceramics, Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, Riyadh School, Magic Planet, and Al-Ahly Hospital.

The classification system

The system classifies companies into three categories in line with their adherence to laws and decisions that regulate the business environment, protection of labour rights, commitment to the wage protection system, along with their alignment with UAE’s policy on promoting cultural and demographic diversity.

The first category covers companies and establishments that fully comply with all the rules and regulations, as well as meet at least one of the following criteria: raising their Emiratisation rate at least three times above the target, cooperating with the ‘Nafis’ program to train at least 500 citizens annually, being a venture owned by a young citizen according to approved standards, or being one of the training and employment centres that support implementing the Workforce Planning Policy by promoting cultural diversity in the UAE.

The second category includes companies that commit to general standards, laws and regulations, and to the UAE’s policy on promoting cultural and demographic diversity, or operating within the targeted sectors as approved by authorities. Companies that do not meet any of these criteria while complying with the laws and the UAE’s policy on promoting cultural and demographic diversity will be automatically classified in the second category.