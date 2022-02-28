As many as 15,000 new names were registered in the UAE under the .ae domain in 2021, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced on Monday.
This takes the total number of registered names to 237,000 as of the beginning of 2022.
Eng. Abdulrahman Al Marzooqi, Director Policies and Programs Department at TDRA, said: “The .ae domain allows the organisation to present itself as part of the highly reputable economic environment of the UAE, bringing the organisation many prospects for growth and interaction with the world.”
Al Marzooqi confirmed that the team at TDRA was constantly working on managing the national domain name and facilitating its access to all who wish to make use of it.