Travelling this Eid Al-Adha? 8 smart picks for flights, staycations and holiday getaways, UAE 2026

The LENCENT 120W Universal Travel Adapter (GaN) is a powerful, charging essential for Eid Al-Adha holidays, especially for travellers moving across countries or juggling multiple devices. LENCENT 120W Universal Travel Adapter GaN Travel Charger It comes with four interchangeable plug types (UK, EU, US, and AUS), making it suitable for travel across more than 200 destinations, and is equipped with 1 USB-A and 3 USB-C ports for charging multiple devices simultaneously. Built with GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, it is more compact and energy-efficient than traditional adapters, while still delivering high-speed power output that can support smartphones, tablets, and even laptops through USB-C PD fast charging. The 120W capacity makes it especially useful for families or heavy device users who need to charge several gadgets at once without carrying multiple chargers. Made for convenience and portability, it reduces clutter in your travel bag and ensures you stay powered up throughout Eid trips, whether you’re flying, road-tripping, or staying in a hotel. Its universal compatibility and fast-charging capability make it a modern travel upgrade that replaces the need for multiple bulky adapters, streamlining your entire Eid holiday packing setup.