Can one travel adapter really work around the world?

A travel adapter can fit into the palm of your hand, yet it solves a problem that international travellers have faced for decades: the world never agreed on a single electrical plug. According to World Standards' international electricity reference, countries use different combinations of plug shapes, voltages and frequencies. The UAE uses the familiar three-pin Type G socket, while much of continental Europe uses round-pin connections and North America relies on flat pins. Universal travel adapters bring several of these designs into one compact accessory. Their cleverness lies in mechanical compatibility, although there is an important difference between making a plug fit and making a device electrically compatible.