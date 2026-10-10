Why the TP-Link M7450 remains relevant despite the rise of 5G hotspots

With 5G increasingly common across the UAE, buying a dedicated 4G portable Wi-Fi router might seem unnecessary. Yet the TP-Link M7450 makes a convincing case for keeping your mobile internet separate from your smartphone, particularly when travelling, working remotely or connecting several devices at once. Its combination of LTE-Advanced connectivity, support for up to 32 devices and a battery designed for extended use gives it a practical purpose beyond chasing the fastest speeds. For UAE residents who value convenient, shared internet access over the latest network technology, this compact hotspot remains a sensible option.

Key facts

Bottom line: A practical 4G portable hotspot for everyday connectivity, especially if you prefer not to depend on your smartphone for tethering.

What you get

The V1 and V2 specifications include micro-USB charging and a microSD card slot supporting up to 32GB of optional storage. Buyers should check the hardware revision because newer versions have different specifications

For portability, the V1 and V2 models feature a 3,000mAh rechargeable battery, rated for up to 15 hours of operation. A built-in 1.44-inch display shows information including signal strength, battery level and connected devices. Users can also manage settings through the tpMiFi smartphone app.

The router supports up to 32 connected devices simultaneously, allowing laptops, smartphones and tablets to share one mobile data connection. It also offers selectable dual-band Wi-Fi, operating on either 2.4GHz or 5GHz. TP-Link specifies wireless link rates of up to 300Mbps on 2.4GHz and 867Mbps on 5GHz. These figures describe the local Wi-Fi connection, rather than the speed of the mobile internet service itself.

According to the specifications, the M7450 supports LTE-Advanced Category 6 connectivity, with theoretical download speeds of up to 300Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps. It uses carrier aggregation, a technology that combines compatible mobile network channels to increase available bandwidth.

The TP-Link M7450 is a compact, battery-powered mobile Wi-Fi router that connects to a cellular network through a SIM card and shares that connection with nearby wireless devices. Unlike a conventional home router, it does not require a fixed broadband connection, making it suitable for use while travelling or working away from home.

How it performs

The M7450's biggest advantage is convenience rather than outright speed. A smartphone hotspot can handle occasional tethering, but sharing internet with several devices throughout the day places additional demands on the phone's battery. A dedicated router moves that responsibility to a separate device, leaving your smartphone available for calls, navigation and everyday use.

For UAE professionals moving between meetings, cafés and business trips, that separation can be useful. A laptop can remain connected while the phone is being used elsewhere, provided the router stays within Wi-Fi range. Families travelling together can also connect multiple devices without asking one person to keep their smartphone hotspot switched on.

The advertised 300Mbps download speed is a theoretical maximum, not a guaranteed everyday result. Actual performance depends on mobile coverage, network congestion, signal strength and the connected devices. In its reveiw, technology website Mighty Gadget reported straightforward setup and usable 4G performance, while noting that real-world speeds were considerably below the advertised maximum.

The selectable Wi-Fi bands provide flexibility. The 5GHz option is useful for nearby devices in busy apartment buildings or cafés, while 2.4GHz can offer better reach through obstacles. Only one band operates at a time.