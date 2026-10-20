Why your Wi-Fi is strong in one room but weak in another, and how to fix it

A faster internet package cannot make radio signals travel through walls more effectively. Wi-Fi uses radio frequencies, and the distance those signals cover depends partly on the frequency being used. According to Intel, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi generally reaches farther and penetrates obstacles better than 5 GHz, while 5 GHz can support faster connections at shorter distances. This explains why a laptop beside the router might perform brilliantly while a television in another room struggles to stream. The broadband connection has not necessarily changed. The wireless signal reaching the device has.