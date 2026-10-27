Still plugging in your phone? These 4 wireless chargers could change your daily routine

We've selected four different formats for UAE shoppers, including compact magnetic pads, desktop stands and foldable stations that can travel between home and office.

For professionals juggling several Apple devices, our top pick is the Belkin UltraCharge 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger, which combines multiple charging spots with an adjustable phone stand.

It's 9am, your phone battery is running low, your laptop is open and another charging cable is competing for space beside your coffee. Between meetings, calls and checking messages, plugging in your phone every time you return to your desk becomes another small interruption. A wireless charger makes that routine easier. Place a compatible phone on the charging surface, and it starts receiving power without connecting a cable directly to the handset.

Four wireless chargers worth considering

1. GEEKERA 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger

Best for: Apple users who travel frequently or prefer a compact bedside charging arrangement.

The product listing identifies compatibility with several generations of Apple devices.

Its three-device format also makes sense beside the bed, where you may want to leave everything charging overnight without spreading accessories across the table.

The folding construction is particularly useful if you regularly move between an office desk and a home workstation. It offers a more organised setup than carrying several separate charging accessories, while the magnetic phone mount helps position a compatible iPhone for charging.

A hotel bedside table or temporary workstation can quickly become crowded with separate chargers. GEEKERA's foldable magnetic station is designed to address that problem by accommodating an iPhone, Apple Watch and compatible AirPods charging case in one arrangement.

Best for travellers who want one charging station for their Apple devices.

2. Anker Zolo Magnetic Wireless Charger

Best for professionals who want a simple, compact charger without a bulky desktop station.

Sometimes a single charging pad is all you need. The Anker Zolo is designed for people who mainly want to keep their iPhone powered throughout the working day.

According to Anker, this Qi2-certified magnetic charger delivers up to 15W to compatible devices. Its magnetic attachment helps align an iPhone with the charging surface, reducing the need to reposition the handset every time you put it down.

The compact circular design takes up little desk space. Anker also provides a 1.5-metre cable, useful when the nearest socket is behind your workstation or under the desk.

Unlike a freestanding charging station, this pad stays attached to the phone when lifted. That makes it particularly convenient if you want to continue using your device while charging.

Anker recommends a USB-C power adapter rated at 20W or higher, which is purchased separately.

Key specifications

Wireless charging: Up to 15W

Certification: Qi2

Cable length: 1.5 metres

Format: Single-device magnetic charging pad

What we like

Small footprint for crowded desks

Magnetic attachment for compatible iPhones

Longer cable provides flexible placement