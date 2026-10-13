Why your power bank charges some devices faster than others

A 20,000mAh power bank does not necessarily deliver twice as many phone charges as a 10,000mAh model. Nor does a larger battery guarantee faster charging. The explanation lies in how electricity is stored and transferred. According to Anker's technical guidance, a typical 20,000mAh battery operating at 3.7 volts stores around 74 watt-hours of energy, but some of that energy is lost before it reaches your phone. Meanwhile, USB-C charging technology determines how quickly the remaining power can be delivered. Understanding these differences makes choosing a portable charger considerably easier, particularly when the same battery needs to serve several devices.