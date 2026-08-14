Anker SOLIX C300 review: A compact power station that makes sense for camping trips

An easy to carry power station that keeps essential devices running anywhere
A compact power station can be more useful than a larger one if your priority is keeping everyday devices running during a weekend away. The Anker SOLIX C300 takes that approach, pairing a modest battery with a lightweight design that is easier to carry than many rivals. For campers, beach trips and UAE staycations, it strikes a sensible balance between portability and capability, provided your expectations match its size.
Best for: Camping, road trips, outdoor photography and emergency charging of personal electronics
Bottom line: Compact, quick to recharge and well equipped for smaller devices rather than high powered appliances.
The SOLIX C300 is built around a 288Wh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with a continuous AC output of 300W and SurgePad support for short peaks up to 600W. According to Anker, the LFP battery chemistry is designed for a much longer service life than conventional lithium ion cells while also offering improved thermal stability.
Despite being a true power station rather than an oversized power bank, the unit remains relatively compact at around 3.5kg, making it practical to carry between a car and campsite or around an apartment during a power interruption. The vertical layout also reduces the amount of floor space it occupies compared with many wider designs.
Connectivity is generous for a unit in this class. Depending on the regional version, it includes AC outlets alongside USB-C ports capable of up to 140W output, USB-A ports and a 12V car socket. Those high output USB C ports are particularly useful for modern laptops, cameras and tablets that rely on USB Power Delivery rather than proprietary chargers.
Recharging is equally flexible. The battery can be replenished from a household socket, compatible solar panels, a vehicle's 12V outlet or USB-C charging. Anker states that wall charging restores the battery to 80 per cent in roughly 50 minutes, making it realistic to top up before heading out for the day instead of planning around an overnight charge.
The SOLIX C300 is at its best when powering personal electronics rather than household appliances. Phones, tablets, drones, cameras, portable projectors, LED lighting and many laptops sit comfortably within its output limits. Camping accessories such as electric coolers, portable fans and air pumps are also suitable uses, provided their power requirements remain within the station's capacity.
That makes it a good fit for UAE camping trips, desert photography sessions or beach outings where reliable access to charging is limited. During warmer months it can comfortably keep smaller cooling accessories or device chargers running without the weight penalty of carrying a much larger battery.
The fast recharge time is another practical advantage. Instead of waiting several hours between uses, owners can restore most of the battery during a lunch stop or while preparing for a weekend drive. Solar charging also provides an option for longer stays away from mains electricity, although charging speed naturally depends on weather conditions and panel size.
Independent testing broadly supports the product's portability and ease of use. Reviewers have highlighted the compact footprint, versatile charging options and high power USB-C ports as strengths, while practical efficiency is in line with expectations for a portable power station of this size.
Capacity is the main consideration. At 288Wh, the C300 is intended for portable electronics rather than prolonged operation of kettles, coffee makers or other high wattage appliances. Buyers needing overnight backup for multiple household devices would be better served by stepping up to a larger model in Anker's SOLIX range.
Compact design that is easy to transport for camping and road trips
Fast wall charging alongside USB-C, vehicle and solar recharge options
High power USB C ports suitable for modern laptops and cameras
LFP battery chemistry with a long expected service life and companion app support
The SOLIX C300 suits travellers, campers, content creators and anyone who regularly needs dependable portable power without carrying a large battery pack. It is also a sensible emergency backup for charging phones, laptops, Wi Fi equipment and lighting during short outages.
Those expecting to power kitchen appliances, heavy tools or multiple high draw devices for extended periods should consider a larger capacity portable power station instead, as the C300 is intentionally designed around portability rather than maximum runtime.
The Anker SOLIX C300 succeeds because it focuses on the jobs most owners actually need. It is small enough to carry comfortably, recharges quickly enough to fit around daily routines and provides enough output for the devices that accompany most camping trips or staycations. The thoughtful mix of AC, USB and vehicle outputs adds flexibility without making the unit unnecessarily bulky.
For buyers looking for a lightweight portable power station rather than a home backup system, the SOLIX C300 represents a well-balanced option. It is particularly appealing if fast charging, modern USB-C support and compact dimensions matter more than maximum battery capacity.
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