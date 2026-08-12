Best car phone mounts and wireless chargers on Amazon.ae 2026: Secure charging for every drive

Instead of relying on magnets, the Auto Sense uses a proximity sensor to close the motorised arms around the phone automatically. The design accommodates a wide variety of handsets and cases, making it especially useful if several people use the same car. According to iOttie, the mount also includes an internal backup battery that allows the clamp to open even after vehicle power is removed. That extra convenience, together with the included vent and CD slot adapters, makes it one of the most versatile universal wireless charging mounts available.