Toyota’s Mini Off-Roader: The Land Cruiser FJ Is Coming in Mid-2026

Toyota shrinks legendary 4×4 into an accessible new Land Cruiser FJ built for adventure
When you think of the Toyota Land Cruiser name, you picture long-hauls across deserts, old-school body-on-frame toughness, and a 70-year lineage of go-anywhere capability. Now, the marque aims to bring that DNA to more people, in more markets, with the newly unveiled Land Cruiser FJ.
Toyota Motor Corporation has officially revealed the Land Cruiser FJ, signaling a new direction for the iconic 4×4 family. The press materials describe the FJ as offering new value under the banner of 'Freedom & Joy' — that same spirit of exploration, but in a more accessible size.
This is not a tribute or a retro-throwback alone. It’s purpose-designed: compact enough to invite wider markets, yet infused with off-road bona fides.
The FJ’s silhouette emphasizes a blunt, squared cabin with strong corners and flared wheel arches — a visual nod to classic Land Cruiser styling. Underneath, it sits on Toyota’s IMV ladder-frame platform, shared with the Hilux pickup, but re-tuned for this shorter wheelbase.
On the engineering front, Toyota touts a 5.5-metre turning radius (remarkable for a body-on-frame construct) and off-road articulation likened to the rugged 70 Series. The powertrain is modest by high-end off-roader standards: a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with part-time four-wheel drive.
What sets the FJ apart is its focus on repairability and rugged utility. Removable front and rear bumper corners enable easy replacement after trail use. Cargo and gear integration aren’t afterthoughts either: MOLLE-style panels in the cargo area make outdoor kit storage seamless.
Inside, the design shuns ultra-luxury frills in favour of durable materials and intuitive layout. It’s meant to be used, and abused, rather than merely admired. As one journalist put it: “could be the coolest SUV we probably can’t buy” in certain markets.
Here’s where things get interesting: despite its global unveiling, the FJ won’t be coming to the US or Europe — at least not initially. Toyota has stated the FJ is targeted at markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
Reasons include more favourable manufacturing/tariff regimes (Thailand will handle production), and regulatory hurdles (e.g., stricter Euro 7 emissions standards in Europe may complicate the 2.7-litre petrol engine package).
From a strategic lens, Toyota is thus widening its appeal by offering a more 'entry-friendly' Land Cruiser — one less about ultra-premium price tags, and more about rugged accessibility.
For enthusiasts and casual buyers alike, the Land Cruiser FJ signals a shift. It re-imagines what 'Land Cruiser' means in 2026: not just the massive luxury SUV, but an agile, more affordable off-roader. It might inspire 'good-enough' off-roaders in markets previously underserved.
For Toyota, it reinforces the brand’s off-road credentials at a moment when many carmakers pivot to SUVs and electrification. By staying body-on-frame, ladder-platform, and truly rugged, the FJ asserts that “authentic off-roader” is still part of its identity.
Of course, the picture isn’t perfect. Launch details are still hazy: pricing, exact global rollout, and detailed specs haven’t been fully confirmed. And because it’s designed with fewer regulations, its absence from key markets like North America and Europe will frustrate some fans. Many wonder: what about hybrid or diesel variants? Will there be a “premium” version?
Also, while the engine is durable, at 160-ish hp it isn’t blistering by modern off-road luxury standards. But perhaps that’s the point — it’s less about headline speed and more about long-haul durability and simplicity.
Toyota plans to display the FJ at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 (October 30 – November 9, Tokyo). Production is slated to begin in 2026. The hope is that the FJ will broaden the Land Cruiser ecosystem, inspire aftermarket customisation, and extend the legacy into new markets and use-cases.
In a world where many SUVs get softer and more urban-oriented, the Land Cruiser FJ feels like a reminder that off-road grit still has a place. And for those who’ve long loved the Land Cruiser badge but found it out of reach, this smaller sibling might be the surprise gift from Toyota.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox