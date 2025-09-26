Jetour charts a distinct growth path in the Gulf SUV market

In the Gulf automotive market, SUVs dominate sales, accounting for more than half of all new car purchases. The segment has long been led by established global brands, valued for their reliability and resale strength, making it difficult for newcomers to gain traction. Yet, Jetour has quickly emerged as a strong contender, climbing the ranks across the Middle East.

For a brand barely seven years old, the speed of this ascent is striking. In that short time, Jetour has emerged as one of the fastest-growing SUV brands globally, and crucially, it is securing leadership positions in the Gulf not just among Chinese marques, but across the entire SUV category. In the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, the brand has already secured top positions among SUV brands, a remarkable feat for a young Chinese automaker still within its first decade.

This distinction is significant: it signals that Gulf customers, who have traditionally gravitated towards Japanese, American, and European brands, are embracing Jetour on its own merits rather than viewing it through the narrower lens of a Chinese alternative. This is underpinned by remarkable global momentum. In 2024, Jetour delivered more than 560,000 vehicles worldwide, representing an 80.3 per cent year-on-year increase — the fastest growth among mainstream auto brands.

Localisation at the core

Jetour’s progress is not just about headline numbers. The company has invested in strategies that resonate with Gulf drivers’ unique expectations. The establishment of a Middle East R&D Centre reflects an understanding that localisation goes far beyond cosmetic tweaks. Here, Jetour’s engineering teams focus on tailoring products to extreme temperatures, long-distance desert highways, and the high premium Gulf customers place on refinement and reliability. This is where Jetour differentiates itself: not by mimicking rivals, but by embedding Gulf-first thinking into its DNA.