Jetour charts a distinct growth path in the Gulf SUV market

Driven by localised innovation, Jetour has secured leadership positions in the Gulf
In the Gulf automotive market, SUVs dominate sales, accounting for more than half of all new car purchases. The segment has long been led by established global brands, valued for their reliability and resale strength, making it difficult for newcomers to gain traction. Yet, Jetour has quickly emerged as a strong contender, climbing the ranks across the Middle East.
For a brand barely seven years old, the speed of this ascent is striking. In that short time, Jetour has emerged as one of the fastest-growing SUV brands globally, and crucially, it is securing leadership positions in the Gulf not just among Chinese marques, but across the entire SUV category. In the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, the brand has already secured top positions among SUV brands, a remarkable feat for a young Chinese automaker still within its first decade.
This distinction is significant: it signals that Gulf customers, who have traditionally gravitated towards Japanese, American, and European brands, are embracing Jetour on its own merits rather than viewing it through the narrower lens of a Chinese alternative. This is underpinned by remarkable global momentum. In 2024, Jetour delivered more than 560,000 vehicles worldwide, representing an 80.3 per cent year-on-year increase — the fastest growth among mainstream auto brands.
Jetour’s progress is not just about headline numbers. The company has invested in strategies that resonate with Gulf drivers’ unique expectations. The establishment of a Middle East R&D Centre reflects an understanding that localisation goes far beyond cosmetic tweaks. Here, Jetour’s engineering teams focus on tailoring products to extreme temperatures, long-distance desert highways, and the high premium Gulf customers place on refinement and reliability. This is where Jetour differentiates itself: not by mimicking rivals, but by embedding Gulf-first thinking into its DNA.
Complementing this are deep partnerships with local distributors and service providers. Together, they have built a robust retail and after-sales presence across the region, ensuring that customer experience keeps pace with sales growth. Globally, Jetour operates more than 2,000 sales and service outlets and the Gulf footprint is among the most rapidly expanding.
Jetour’s reputation has been built on a product strategy that balances bold design with advanced technology and practical usability. Models such as the T1 and T2 bring a strong aesthetic presence on the road while delivering interior comfort and intelligent driving features that match the Gulf family and lifestyle needs. The T2 i-DM hybrid, in particular, signals Jetour’s future direction blending off-road toughness with electrified efficiency.
The upcoming G700 promises to push the brand further, bringing together hybrid performance with intelligent driver assistance systems, calibrated specifically for Gulf conditions.
Jetour has also shown that its ambitions extend beyond the showroom floor. In the Middle East, the brand has engaged in charitable initiatives ranging from donating books to schools in Saudi Arabia to supporting cancer awareness programmes in Qatar. These efforts align with Jetour’s global ESG commitments, which include environmental protection initiatives and community support projects in markets as diverse as Angola, Kazakhstan, and South Africa.
One of its most high-profile commitments is a partnership with the Cheetah Conservation Fund, reinforcing its Travel+ brand philosophy while directly supporting biodiversity and environmental sustainability. For Gulf customers, who increasingly expect corporate responsibility from the brands they engage with, these initiatives enhance Jetour’s profile as more than just another new entrant.
Jetour’s vision is clear: to establish itself as the world’s leading hybrid off-road brand. While lofty, this ambition is not out of step with its rapid trajectory. From debuting less than a decade ago to crossing 1.9 million cumulative sales and building a follower base of more than 50 million worldwide, the brand has consistently defied industry timelines. Few automakers can point to such a steep growth curve in such a short span.
The Gulf, where SUVs represent not just a segment but a way of life, is shaping up as a cornerstone of this journey. By investing in localised R&D, strengthening its retail presence, and launching products tailored to Gulf expectations, Jetour is positioning itself as a serious contender among established global names.
In a market that values both heritage and innovation, Jetour is carving out a space by offering a compelling mix: the adventurous spirit of off-road SUVs, the efficiency of hybrid technology, and a brand ethos rooted in travel, exploration, and responsibility. For Gulf SUV buyers, the choice is widening and Jetour is ensuring it is not just part of the conversation, but increasingly leading it.
