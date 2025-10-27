UAE fintech firm launches world’s first app designed to reshape Gen Z’s financial identity

KFI Global’s SMARTER. RICHER. BRAVER. links financial habits to behaviour and identity
Dubai: KFI Global has launched a new mobile app, SMARTER. RICHER. BRAVER., which focuses on financial identity rather than traditional money management.
“Yes, this isn’t another finance app with static slides or money hacks,” said Marilyn Pinto, Founder of KFI Global. “It’s the first app built to strengthen a young person’s financial identity, the beliefs, emotions, and instincts that drive how they think, feel, and act with money. Because real change doesn’t start with information. It starts with identity.”
The launch coincides with a Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) study examining how financial literacy is taught across Dubai schools. “KHDA’s survey is asking the right questions, how financial literacy is taught, how behaviours are shaped, and how families are engaged. Our app is the missing answer. It doesn’t just teach skills, it builds financial identity, and the dashboard proves it,” said Pinto.
The app uses behavioural science and identity psychology to guide users through seven levels, with cost and value trackers, decision-making tools, and mindset assessments that measure changes in financial confidence.
SMARTER. RICHER. BRAVER. is aligned with UAE Vision 2031 and Dubai’s D33 strategy to build a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.
The app is available on the Google Play Store and in Early Access on the App Store as part of a phased rollout.
