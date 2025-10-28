GOLD/FOREX
Why have Chernobyl’s dogs turned blue? Locals say it happened in a week

The videos have sparked a wave of concerned reactions online

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
The organisation posted a video on Instagram showing several hounds sporting bright blue coats — a first for the radioactive wasteland.
Something strange is happening in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone — and it’s got everyone’s tails wagging and eyebrows raised. Several dogs roaming near the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster have mysteriously turned blue.

The startling discovery was shared by Dogs of Chernobyl, a group that cares for hundreds of stray canines descended from pets left behind during the evacuation nearly 40 years ago. The organisation posted a video on Instagram showing several hounds sporting bright blue coats — a first for the radioactive wasteland.

“Blue dogs found in Chornobyl. A very unique experience we have to discuss,” the group wrote. “We are on the ground catching dogs for sterilisation and came across three that were completely blue. We are not sure exactly what is going on.”

Locals said the colour change happened within a week, leaving them as puzzled as the rescuers. “The town people were asking us why the dogs were blue,” the organization added. “We do not know the reason and are attempting to catch them so we can find out what is happening. Most likely they’re getting into some sort of chemical.”

Despite the strange hue, the group said the dogs seem “very active and healthy” — though efforts to catch them have so far been unsuccessful.

Since 2017, Dogs of Chernobyl — part of the nonprofit Clean Futures Fund — has cared for roughly 700 stray dogs living across the 18-square-mile exclusion zone. These dogs, descendants of pets abandoned after the meltdown, now rely on the team for food, sterilization, and medical care.

The video sparked a wave of reactions online. “Someone needs to rescue them,” one user commented, to which the organization replied, “They cannot leave the Chernobyl exclusion zone.” Others speculated that the dogs’ fur may have been stained by external contamination or chemical exposure.

While scientists have long studied the animals of Chernobyl for their remarkable ability to adapt to extreme conditions — some even showing genetic resilience to radiation — this eerie shade of blue has left experts scratching their heads.

For now, the mystery remains unsolved — a new, vivid chapter in Chernobyl’s long, haunting legacy.

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

