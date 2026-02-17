What the documents say, what authorities have confirmed, and what remains unverified.
In May 2007, three-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished while on holiday with her parents and twin siblings in Praia da Luz, Portugal. On the night she disappeared, her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, were dining with friends at a tapas restaurant approximately 55 meters from their ground-floor apartment. The parents took turns checking on the children roughly every 30 minutes.
When Kate McCann returned for a 10:00 PM check, she found Madeleine’s bed empty and the window open. The case sparked one of the most intensive missing-child investigations in history. Despite nearly two decades of international searches and the naming of a prime suspect in Germany, her whereabouts remain unknown.
Recently, a newly released witness statement contained within court documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has prompted a surge of online speculation. Here is a breakdown of what the documents actually say, what authorities have confirmed, and what remains unverified:
Among thousands of pages of court records and witness material tied to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, a single statement mentions Madeleine McCann by name.
The source: The reference comes from a witness account provided to the FBI in 2020.
The sighting: The individual claimed they saw a woman resembling Ghislaine Maxwell in 2009, two years after the disappearance, walking with a girl who appeared to be about six years old.
The identifier: The witness noted the girl was covering her right eye. Madeleine famously has a rare condition called coloboma, a distinctive dark "keyhole" mark in her right iris.
What the document does not prove
The statement does not confirm that the woman was Ghislaine Maxwell.
It does not confirm that the child was Madeleine McCann.
It does not establish any verified link between Madeleine’s disappearance and Epstein’s criminal network.
Authorities in both the United Kingdom and the United States have stated that the mention of Madeleine in the files does not constitute new evidence. No new investigation has been opened connecting Epstein or Maxwell to her disappearance.
The reference is a single, uncorroborated witness account within a much larger body of court material.
The renewed attention appears to stem from two factors:
The release of Epstein-related court documents.
The circulation of older suspect sketches and online theories attempting to draw visual comparisons between Maxwell and earlier persons of interest.
There is no official confirmation linking Maxwell to Madeleine’s case and Law enforcement agencies in the UK, Portugal, Germany and the US have never announced such a connection.
Epstein and Maxwell were prosecuted for crimes involving the sexual exploitation of minors, but court proceedings in those cases did not include evidence tying them to Madeleine McCann.
Madeleine McCann’s name appears once in a witness statement contained in broader Epstein-related file. The account is unverified and was reported years after the alleged sighting.
Nearly two decades later, Madeleine’s case remains unsolved, but as of now, there is no confirmed investigative link between her disappearance and the Epstein-Maxwell criminal proceedings.