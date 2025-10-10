When Donald Trump spoke in support of Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado

Although Trump received a number of nominations for the prize, many of them occurred after the February 1 deadline for the 2025 award, which fell just a week and a half into his first term. His name was, however, put forth in December by Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York, her office said in a statement, for his brokering of the Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and several Arab states in 2020.