Watch: Trump and Xi shake hands as they meet to hold trade talks

Trump hails ‘amazing’ talks as US halves fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese goods

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ

Dubai: In a powerful show of diplomacy, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands in Busan, South Korea, marking their first face-to-face meeting since Trump’s return to the White House. The symbolic gesture set the tone for renewed efforts to ease tensions in their long-running trade war.

Trump hailed the talks as “amazing,” announcing that the US would halve fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese goods, while Beijing agreed to suspend new controls on rare-earth magnets for a year. China also pledged to resume purchases of American soybeans, a key point of contention in previous negotiations.

Beijing’s Commerce Ministry confirmed both sides would pause reciprocal tariffs and “properly resolve” the TikTok issue. Xi emphasised that “dialogue is better than confrontation,” calling for cooperation in trade, energy, and artificial intelligence — signalling a possible reset between the world’s two largest economies after years of friction and escalating tariffs.

Video by AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
