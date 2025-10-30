Dubai: In a powerful show of diplomacy, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands in Busan, South Korea, marking their first face-to-face meeting since Trump’s return to the White House. The symbolic gesture set the tone for renewed efforts to ease tensions in their long-running trade war.

Trump hailed the talks as “amazing,” announcing that the US would halve fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese goods, while Beijing agreed to suspend new controls on rare-earth magnets for a year. China also pledged to resume purchases of American soybeans, a key point of contention in previous negotiations.

Beijing’s Commerce Ministry confirmed both sides would pause reciprocal tariffs and “properly resolve” the TikTok issue. Xi emphasised that “dialogue is better than confrontation,” calling for cooperation in trade, energy, and artificial intelligence — signalling a possible reset between the world’s two largest economies after years of friction and escalating tariffs.

Video by AFP