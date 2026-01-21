US EB-5 Program: How to secure your spot

The EB-5 Program includes the investor, investor’s spouse, and any children under 21 years of age on one application, so all can receive the green card under one investment amount. Many families find this to be of great value, as all children can obtain the green card for the $800,000 investment amount. A child’s age is frozen at the date the application is filed with the US government. The date is unfrozen on the date of approval of the application. The risk here is that in the event of a backlog, a child could age out by the time visas become available for the family. This becomes riskier, the longer one waits to apply before a child’s 21st birthday.