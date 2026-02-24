The Perfect Travel Match: Wizzmoni partners with KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty

Platform offers smart financial controls, real-time tracking & value-added travel support
Kochi: Wizzmoni, formerly Unimoni, has officially appointed Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty as the faces of its premium Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Travel Card and comprehensive foreign exchange solutions. The celebrity duo will lead nationwide and international campaigns for Wizzmoni India, part of the Wizz Financial.
As one of India’s leading Authorised Dealer Category II (AD-II) entities, Wizzmoni continues to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of secure, technology-driven global financial solutions. In addition to travel cards, the company offers seamless currency exchange and overseas remittances (SWIFT) under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), enabling individuals to transact internationally with ease and confidence.
Powered by Visa, the Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Card supports 25 global currencies, including seven exclusive options — Chinese Yuan, Vietnamese Dong, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso, Indonesian Rupiah, Azerbaijani Manat, and Georgian Lari — which are rarely available in the Indian market.
Through the Wizz Voyager mobile app, customers can load, manage, and control their card anytime, anywhere. The AI-enabled platform offers smart financial controls, real-time tracking, and value-added travel assistance, delivering a secure and premium digital forex experience for modern global travellers.
“International travel is a big part of my life, and having a trusted global financial partner makes all the difference. With the Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Travel Card and Wizzmoni’s reliable forex and remittance services, I can focus on the journey while they take care of the rest. Safe, seamless, and dependable — just the way travel finance should be,” said KL Rahul.
“For me, travel is about discovering new cities, exploring global fashion, and shopping with complete peace of mind. I love how the Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Travel Card makes international spending seamless, while Wizzmoni’s trusted forex services give me confidence wherever I go,” said Athiya Shetty.
“At Wizz Financial, our mission is to simplify global mobility through innovation. By onboarding KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, we are connecting with a generation of travellers who expect excellence. The Wizz Voyager Card represents our commitment to AI-led innovation and premium benefits that make global travel effortless,” said Amir Nagammy, Founder & Group CEO, Wizz Financial.