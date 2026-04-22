Under-fire Nepal minister quits after weeks in office

PM Shah will take charge of the home ministry until a new appointment is made
Nepal's home minister stepped down Wednesday over growing criticism of his finances after less than a month in office he won on an anti-corruption platform.
Sudan Gurung, a key figure in the Gen-Z protests last September that toppled Nepal's previous government, said he was stepping down to ensure a "fair investigation".
"I have resigned from the position of Home Minister with effect from today," the 38-year-old posted on his social media accounts.
"For me, morality is greater than a position and there is no greater power than public trust... Public life should be clean, leadership should be accountable," added Gurung, who took office March 27.
Dipa Dahal, press advisor to Prime Minister Balendra Shah, confirmed reception of Gurung's resignation.
Shah will take charge of the home ministry until a new appointment is made, Dahal added.
Gurung participated in the deadly protests that began as a demonstration against a brief social media ban, but were fed by wider grievances over corruption and a poor economy.
At least 76 people were killed and more than 2,500 wounded during the two days of violence in September.
In January, Gurung joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and won a seat in parliament after the party swept to a landslide victory in the March elections.
Gurung made headlines a day after taking his oath of office for arresting former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and ex-home minister Ramesh Lekhak for their alleged involvement in the deadly crackdown on protesters in September.
But soon he himself was beset by allegations over his financial investments and assets, as well as links with a businessman being investigated for money laundering.
Public pressure had been mounting on the government to investigate Gurung and ensure accountability.
The opposition Nepali Congress said it would not be possible to carry out an impartial probe if Gurung remained in his position.
"It is natural that there will be doubt over direct or indirect influence over the investigation process," it said in a statement on Monday, calling for an "independent and impartial" probe.
On Monday, Gurung had dismissed the allegations as "rumours".
"I would just like to say that accusations and truth are not the same thing. Decisions should be based on evidence, not emotion," he said on social media.
Gurung is the second minister to resign in the new government after the labour minister was dismissed over code of conduct issues.
Earlier this month, the government formed a five-member commission led by a former Supreme Court judge to investigate the assets of politicians and officials.
The commission was a part of the government's 100-point reform agenda issued after Shah took office to tackle corruption in the Himalayan nation.
Nepal currently ranks 109th out of 180 countries on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.