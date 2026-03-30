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UN condemns attack on residence of Iraqi Kurdistan Region President

Guterres urges probe, accountability after drone strike on Barzani residence

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UN Secretary-General António Guterres
UN Secretary-General António Guterres

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned Sunday’s drone attack on the residence of the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, in Duhok Province.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, stated that Guterres called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the attack and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The Secretary-General urged all concerned parties to reject violence in all its forms and to work towards preventing any attempts to destabilise Iraq.

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