Tylenol & autism: Trump’s warning sparks firestorm — what pregnant women really need to know

US President Donald Trump (L) looks on as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (R) answers questions after delivering an announcement on “significant medical and scientific findings for America’s children” in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on September 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Federal health officials suggested a link between the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy as a risk for autism, although many health agencies have noted inconclusive results in the research. AFP