DROP IN WEALTH, RISE IN GIVING: The world’s richest people had seen their wealth drop significantly in 2022, as the stock market tanked. That did not deter them from giving more. A 2023 Forbes list reported that the most charitable billionaires shared more money than in each of the previous two years. Here's its most recent list of super-rich people who are also the most generous:
#1. Warren Buffett | Net worth: $106 billion | Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway Giving focus: Health, poverty alleviation. Lifetime giving: $51.5 billion; Change vs year ago: + $5.4 billion #2. Bill Gates & Melinda French Gates | Net worth: $102 billion, $6.6 billion | Giving focus: Health, poverty alleviation | Lifetime giving: $38.4 billion | Change vs a year ago: + $5 billion. #3. George Soros | Net worth: $6.7 billion | Source of wealth: Hedge funds | Giving focus: Democracy, education, human rights | Lifetime giving: $18.4 billion |Change vs year ago: + $300 million.
#4. MacKenzie Scott | Net worth: $27.8 billion | Source of wealth: amazon.com | Giving focus: Economic, racial and gender inequality | Lifetime giving: $14.43 billion | Change vs. year ago: + $5.82 billion.
#5. Michael Bloomberg | Net worth: $76.8 billion | Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP | Giving focus: Climate change, health, education | Lifetime giving: $14.4 billion | Change vs year ago: + $1.7 billion.
#6. Charles “Chuck” Feeney | Net worth: Under $2 million | Source of wealth: Duty Free Shoppers | Giving focus: Science, human rights, youth | Lifetime giving: $8 billion | Change vs. year ago: none.
#7. Gordon and Betty Moore | Net worth: $7 billion | Source of wealth: Intel | Giving focus: Science, environment, Bay Area | Lifetime giving: $5.8 billion + Change vs. year ago: $300 million.
#8. Jim & Marilyn Simons | Net worth: $28.1 billion | Source of wealth: Hedge funds | Giving focus: Basic science, math | Lifetime giving: $5.2 billion | Change vs. year ago: + $1.9 billion.
#9. Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan | Net worth: $49.3 billion |Source of wealth: Facebook (Meta) | Giving focus: Science, education, criminal justice | Lifetime giving: $3.9 billion | Change vs. year ago: + $900 million.
#10. Phil & Penny Knight | Net worth: $47.3 billion | Source of wealth: Nike | Giving focus: Education | Lifetime giving: $3.37 billion | Change vs. year ago: + $270 million.
