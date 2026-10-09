The flight highlights Queen Suthida’s aviation training and air force involvement
Thailand’s Queen Suthida has flown a fighter jet solo, with footage released by the Royal Office showing her piloting a Saab JAS 39C Gripen.
The video, dated October 8, 2026, shows the Queen flying the Swedish-made fighter aircraft at the Royal Thai Air Force’s Wing 7 in Surat Thani province.
The solo flight highlights Queen Suthida’s aviation training and involvement with Thailand’s air force.
The Saab JAS 39C Gripen is a multirole combat aircraft developed by Swedish aerospace company Saab. Designed for missions including air defence and air-to-air combat, the aircraft is used by several air forces around the world.
The Royal Office released the footage of the flight on Thursday, offering a glimpse of the Queen at the controls of the advanced military aircraft.
Video: AFP