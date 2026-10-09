GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Thailand’s Queen Suthida flies Gripen fighter jet solo

The flight highlights Queen Suthida’s aviation training and air force involvement

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Thailand’s Queen Suthida flies Gripen fighter jet solo

Thailand’s Queen Suthida has flown a fighter jet solo, with footage released by the Royal Office showing her piloting a Saab JAS 39C Gripen.

The video, dated October 8, 2026, shows the Queen flying the Swedish-made fighter aircraft at the Royal Thai Air Force’s Wing 7 in Surat Thani province.

The solo flight highlights Queen Suthida’s aviation training and involvement with Thailand’s air force.

The Saab JAS 39C Gripen is a multirole combat aircraft developed by Swedish aerospace company Saab. Designed for missions including air defence and air-to-air combat, the aircraft is used by several air forces around the world.

The Royal Office released the footage of the flight on Thursday, offering a glimpse of the Queen at the controls of the advanced military aircraft.

 Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vault Fight League makes powerful debut in Dubai

Vault Fight League makes powerful debut in Dubai

2m read
Working solo parents may get full PhilHealth subsidy

Working solo parents may get full PhilHealth subsidy

3m read
FILE - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, left, and Alex Saab stand together during an event marking the anniversary of the 1958 coup that overthrew dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Jesus Vargas, File)

Maduro ally pleads guilty in $195m laundering case

2m read
Air Arabia operates Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and offers passengers its SkyTime in-flight streaming service and SkyCafe onboard menu. Its Air Rewards programme is also available to passengers.

Air Arabia adds more Bangkok flights from Sharjah

1m read