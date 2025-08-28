From 1945 to today, Spain’s Tomatina grows into the world’s biggest tomato fight
The Spanish town of Buñol was drenched in red on Wednesday as thousands gathered to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the world-famous La Tomatina festival, a chaotic street battle fought with tomatoes.
More than 120 tons of overripe tomatoes were dumped into the streets for the one-hour event, as some 22,000 revellers from Spain and around the world flung pulp-filled fruit at one another. Participants, many clad in goggles and old clothes, laughed and shouted as the streets quickly turned into rivers of tomato juice.
Lore has it that the tradition began in 1945, when local children playfully pelted each other with tomatoes. What started as a spontaneous food fight has since grown into an internationally celebrated spectacle. Non-local attendees now pay 15 euros ($17.50) for tickets, and buses ferry crowds from nearby cities to join in the mayhem.
Residents protect their homes with tarps, and local authorities organise cleanup efforts immediately after the storm subsides. For participants, however, the mess is all part of the fun.
“When it’s going on, it’s just a blur of tomatoes,” recalled Adrian Columb of Ireland, who first attended in 1999. “It was a blast.”
This year’s milestone edition reaffirms Tomatina’s place as one of Spain’s most iconic and colourful traditions.
