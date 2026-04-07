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Qatar, Cyprus foreign ministers discuss developments of military escalation in region, its serious repercussions

They discussed the developments of the military escalation in the region

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Qatar, Cyprus foreign ministers discuss developments of military escalation in region, its serious repercussions

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, met on Tuesday with Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, who is visiting the country.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), they discussed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as its economic effects on various countries around the globe.

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They also emphasised the importance of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and discussed ways to resolve all disputes by peaceful means.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to stop the unjustified Iranian attacks on Qatar and the countries in the region, warning - in this context, of the consequences of irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, especially those related to water, food and energy facilities.

He further emphasised the need to strengthen coordination and intensify joint efforts, return to the negotiating table, and prioritise reason and wisdom, in a way that ensures global energy security, freedom of navigation and environmental safety, and preserves the stability of the region.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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